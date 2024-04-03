New fitness facility launches in Shrewsbury

Local Personal Trainer and fitness enthusiast Tom Meehan has opened a new Personal training and group exercise facility in Shrewsbury.

Tom Meehan

TM Fitness opened its doors over the Easter weekend allowing people to get a taste of what’s in store for them.

This exciting new space located at the Shrewsbury Driving Range site on Telford Way, Shrewsbury.

Offering Personal training, Private small group sessions and a range of unique fitness classes, head coach Tom Meehan says this is a fantastic opportunity for people to rethink their training methods, try something new as well as enjoy some experienced, focussed and dedicated coaching sessions.

TM Fitness is launching as an official HYROX affiliated gym. If you have not yet heard of, or experienced HYROX…then get ready! This is the new wave of fitness training and racing sweeping the nation but also across the whole world! HYROX is fitness racing for everyone including running, rowing, sled pushes, sled pulls, burpee jumps, lunges and more!

With over 20 years of industry experience, Tom says that taking part in HYROX events has ‘reignited a spark’ in him for both his own training and as a way of motivating and coaching others.

Some classes will follow the format of HYROX sessions with others including more familiar strength, conditioning, and core exercises.

Whatever your current fitness level there will be something for you.