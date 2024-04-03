7.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

Digital advertising agency opens new office in Shrewsbury town centre

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

A digital advertising agency has opened a new office in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

The new offices are in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre
The new offices are in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

Boost Direct has moved into first floor offices at 2-3 Wyle Cop as part of an exciting expansion for the company, which also has offices in London.

Boost Direct is an innovative advertising company that connects businesses with customers across the country via digital screens.

- Advertisement -

The company’s new Shrewsbury office suite provides well-appointed accommodation and forms part of an attractive four-storey multi-occupied period building.

Sarah Caton, sales manager at Boost Direct, said: “We have an office in London and we’ve now opened a sales office here in Shrewsbury.

“We have taken on the whole first floor and are expanding the sales team by taking on new staff.

“The office has a great location in the heart of Shrewsbury. That means we are around other local businesses, which is always good.”

Josh Hyde, who handled the letting of the office suite for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “The property occupies a prominent location front Wyle Cop, close to the end of the High Street which links to Pride Hill, Shrewsbury’s prime retail area.

“The suite comprises four individual office rooms with separate kitchenette and toilet facilities, and has separate ground floor access from Wyle Cop.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Boost Direct and wish the company every success in their new Shrewsbury premises.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP