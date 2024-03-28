Two arrested following stabbing in Oswestry

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Oswestry.

Officers were called to Leg Street in the town at around 2.55pm on Thursday following reports of an assault.

When officers arrived they found that two people had suffered injuries caused by a bladed weapon.

- Advertisement -

A man, aged 47, and a woman, aged 35, were both then taken to hospital for further treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

A police presence will remain at the scene for some time as enquiries are carried out, but it is not believed there is any further threat to the wider public.