5.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 28, 2024
- Advertisement -

Popular Ludlow hotel and spa sold to Midlands-based buyer

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has successfully completed the sale of Fishmore Hall, a 15-bedroom hotel on the edge of Ludlow.

Fishmore Hall, a 15-bedroom hotel in Ludlow
Fishmore Hall, a 15-bedroom hotel in Ludlow

Set within the idyllic Shropshire countryside, the stunning Georgian style house underwent significant refurbishments during the previous ownership and now features a modern restaurant, lounge areas and spa facility that was added in 2016.

The hotel has been purchased by a private Midlands-based buyer with experience in the hotel sector, who intends to build on the business’s current success.

- Advertisement -

Sam Roberts, Hotel Broker at Christie & Co who handled the sale, comments, “Fishmore Hall generated a lot of interest during its marketing period. It’s a delightful and highly successful business, which has now found a new owner who could see the further potential and is excited to take the reins and build on the current business model, I wish him all the success with the hotel.

“I would also like to thank the previous owner who entrusted me with selling her fabulous business of 16 years and wish her well in her future endeavours.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP