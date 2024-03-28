Popular Ludlow hotel and spa sold to Midlands-based buyer

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has successfully completed the sale of Fishmore Hall, a 15-bedroom hotel on the edge of Ludlow.

Fishmore Hall, a 15-bedroom hotel in Ludlow

Set within the idyllic Shropshire countryside, the stunning Georgian style house underwent significant refurbishments during the previous ownership and now features a modern restaurant, lounge areas and spa facility that was added in 2016.

The hotel has been purchased by a private Midlands-based buyer with experience in the hotel sector, who intends to build on the business’s current success.

Sam Roberts, Hotel Broker at Christie & Co who handled the sale, comments, “Fishmore Hall generated a lot of interest during its marketing period. It’s a delightful and highly successful business, which has now found a new owner who could see the further potential and is excited to take the reins and build on the current business model, I wish him all the success with the hotel.

“I would also like to thank the previous owner who entrusted me with selling her fabulous business of 16 years and wish her well in her future endeavours.”