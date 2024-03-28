6.1 C
Jigger’s Bank project completes on time and on budget

A vital access route into the Ironbridge Gorge will re-open today at 5pm, after extensive structural concerns have been addressed.

Cllr Lee Carter
Cllr Lee Carter

The project, delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, commenced on September 25, 2023 and completes on time and within budget, despite several complications such as hidden voids within and behind the wall, narrow crack openings – or fissures – to the underlying bedrock and along the road surface.

The road, which serves as the main route into the World Heritage Site, underwent comprehensive repairs to address structural concerns after a long history of slippage.

The project involved extensive remedial works to a 200m length of retaining wall, over 160 rock anchors have been installed and 300 tonnes of spray concrete applied with additional steel reinforcement.

Additional stabilising / infilling works were also carried out to a number of brick arches at the base of the wall. All these works will provide further long-term structural resilience against ongoing geological challenges.

Councillor Lee Carter (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services, said:

“We are delighted to announce the reopening of Jigger’s Bank. This has been one of the most difficult engineering projects we’ve undertaken in recent years but demonstrates our commitment to invest in our highways in spite of no additional funding for structural repairs from Government.”

Final touches this week including the fitting of 200 cat’s eyes, painting of white lines, cleaning and repair of drainage systems, and the resurfacing of over half a kilometre of asphalt. Twenty street signs have also been upgraded to ensure clear and safe navigation along the route.

“We extend our gratitude to the community for their patience and understanding throughout the duration of this project,” added Councillor Carter.

