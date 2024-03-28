Funding awarded for a third year of highly successful numeracy project

A successful project, which has made a real difference to lives and businesses across Shropshire, has received notification that it can continue.

For the last two years the Multiply initiative has sought to enhance numeracy skills for staff in the workplace, and provide support for individuals to improve their confidence in the use of maths in daily life and at home.

This project has now received notification that it will receive the necessary funding to continue for a third year.

- Advertisement -

Multiply is funded by the Department for Education through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The UKSPF team at Shropshire Council have been working with partners to deliver courses across the county.

Gary Spence, Shropshire Council’s external funding and technical lead officer in the business growth and investment team, said:

“When we submitted our investment plan to the Government for the funding, we were hopeful that we would be able to deliver this much needed initiative for the full three years. But nothing is guaranteed. However, because of the excellent delivery, partnership working and results we have achieved, we have been assured that Multiply will be funded to continue for another year.”

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, and Hereford, Ludlow and North Shropshire College, are the two organisations contracted to run the courses. Sessions are delivered across the county at a variety of venues, and aim to adopt a relaxed and informal approach so that participants are put at their ease and can engage fully with the subject-matter.

Corinne Brown, Business Development Manager at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said:

“This initiative has been funded by the Government to address an identified need among the adult population in the UK. We urge people to take advantage of our courses. Numerous people have already seized this opportunity and are now seeing real benefits in their work and personal lives.”

Julia Edmunds, Head of Projects & Business Development, Herefordshire, Ludlow & North Shropshire College, said:

“We are delighted to extend our project into its third year. The impact of numeracy extends beyond the workplace, affecting individuals both personally and professionally. Whether it’s managing budgets at home or work, or providing support to others such as children with their numeracy and homework, our project will continue its commitment in building numeracy confident individuals.”

Mark Jones, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said:

“The many projects we have funded through our UK Shared Prosperity Fund continue to make a real difference to the businesses and communities in Shropshire. That the funding is continuing for Multiply is a vote of confidence, both for the team administrating the projects, and the partners delivering on the ground.”