6.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

Dunne welcomes £208k investment for Ludlow Swimming Pool

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Ludlow’s MP, Philip Dunne, has welcomed confirmation Teme Leisure in Ludlow will benefit from £208k investment to improve its energy efficiency.

Philip Dunne at Ludlow's swimming pool
Philip Dunne at Ludlow’s swimming pool

The funding is part of the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund, which has invested £80 million into 442 swimming pools across the country since last year.

The investment will fund energy efficiency measures at Ludlow swimming pool through Photo Voltaic (PV) panels and Variable Speed Pumps, relieving financial pressure by reducing running costs.

- Advertisement -

Under the new sports strategy, the Government is aiming to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030, meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s guidance of 150 minutes per week of exercise for adults and 60 minutes per day for young people. 

Alongside the Swimming Pool Support Fund, the Government is investing over £300 million in grassroots sports facilities including football pitches and tennis courts, sticking to the plan to get more people active, improving people’s health to ensure a brighter future for all.

Mr Dunne said:

“Ludlow’s swimming pool at Teme Leisure is an important facility for the town, allowing people of all ages and abilities to have fun in the pool and derive the mental and physical benefits that come with swimming.

“That is why I am very pleased Teme Leisure has received £208k investment from the government, to improve the pool’s energy efficiency, keeping running costs down and give more people the opportunity to swim while reducing the environmental impact of heating the pool.” 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP