The Queen receives warm welcome during visit to Shrewsbury

Her Majesty the Queen made her first official visit to the county today, when she was welcomed to Shrewsbury.

The Queen pictured during her visit to Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council.

The Queen toured the Shrewsbury Farmers Market in The Square, and visited Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, managed by Historic England.

Vince Hunt, Chairman of Shropshire Council, said:

“We are delighted to have welcomed HM The Queen to Shropshire, and at the warm reception from our county town. It was an honour to welcome her.”

At the beginning of her visit in The Square, Anna Turner, the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, presented Mandy Thorn DL, High Sheriff of Shropshire, and her husband Mark Thorn; Councillor Rebecca Wall, Mayor of Shrewsbury; Daniel Kawczynski MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham; Alex Murray, Temporary Chief Constable of West Mercia Police; and Jenny Jones and Stuart Jones, representing Shrewsbury Farmers Market.

Jenny Jones and Stuart Jones escorted The Queen around the market stalls, stopping at Rowton Vineyard, Shropshire Salumi, Great Berwick Organics and Toot Sweets Confectionery. The Queen also spoke with Brian Goodwin, chair of Shropshire Beekeepers Association, who presented other members.

Shrewsbury Brass Band played throughout her visit.

After the tour of Shrewsbury Farmers Market, and signing the town visitors book at the invitation of Helen Ball, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Clerk, The Queen travelled to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, where representatives of many of Shropshire’s community groups and officials were also presented.

On arrival at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, The Queen was introduced to Vince Hunt, Chairman of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, and Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive.

The Queen was also introduced to Lord Mendoza CBE, chair of Historic England, and Michael Bishop, director of corporate strategy and business improvement at Historic England; before meeting the Shrewsbury Food Hub, represented by Allison Thomas, Tammy Bloodworth, Andrew Howe, Rob Mileto and Mark Prescott; and Shrewsbury Food Bank’s Foodbank Plus, represented by Danielle DBono and David Elwyn Matthias. Shrewsbury Repair Café, represented by Liz Evans, Julie Hepplewhite and Ruth Andrew, were also present.

John Mustafa, founder of Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum, presented group representatives Denise Samari and Tim Harwood; before Amanda Jones of Shropshire Supports Refugees presented group members Robert Douglas and Emma Hughes.

Members of a selection of the 42 Shropshire-based organisations addressing climate change across Shropshire, including Adrian Cooper, Shropshire Council’s climate change team manager, were also be presented to The Queen by Allan Wilson, co-founder of Save Our Shropshire.

They also included Richard Watkins, co-founder, Di Lyle and Amanda Spencer from Save Our Shropshire; Chris Deaves, Chair of Trustees, Zero Carbon Shropshire; David Matthew, Chair of Trustees, Stretton Climate Care; Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure; Ian Wykes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s climate change and sustainability team leader; and Fiona Morgan, Project Manager, South Shropshire Climate Action, for the Marches Energy Agency.

Before departing The Queen also met Catherine Johnstone CBE, CEO of the Royal Voluntary Service, and Patrick Dunne OBE, Chair of the Royal Voluntary Service, and unveiled a plaque commemorating her visit.