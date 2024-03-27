Shifnal youth club pockets donation

A new Shifnal club has pocketed a £550 donation – thanks to a local restaurant.

Faz Ali of Shifnal Balti with Mayor Roger Cox and some of the youth club members

Shifnal Balti, based on The Broadway, has handed over £550 to the Shifnal Youth Club, enabling it to buy a new pool table.

Faz Ali of the restaurant commented: “Being the father of a teenage son myself, I recognise the importance of giving young people with an opportunity to socialise in a safe and secure environment.

“The new club is providing the local youth with somewhere to go in the evening and we will be making further commitments to the town over the coming years.”

A youth hub, based at The Trinity Centre in Victoria Road, has been launched to offer a wide range of activities, events and trips.

Entirely funded by Shifnal Town Council, the initiative is run by SYA – All About Youth, a Shropshire-based company specialising in providing a safe and positive learning environment for young people.

Initially there are two sessions each Wednesday, one for youngsters in school years six, seven and eight from 5.30pm until 7pm and a later session from 7.30pm until 9pm for those in years nine, ten and eleven.

In addition to the gift from Shifnal Balti, the club has received a £250 donation from the committee of the Shifnal Village Hall which will be used to purchase other equipment during the year.

A game console has also been donated by one of the parents of a young person who attends the club.

Councillor Paul Williamson of Shifnal Town Council said: “We are extremely grateful for all the donations to the club, which is steadily becoming more popular.

“We are optimistic that within a few more weeks it will be firmly established as a staple fixture on a Wednesday night for the young people of the town.”