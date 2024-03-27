Keep Shropshire Warm service recommissioned with fresh new look

Shropshire Council has recommissioned their dedicated energy advice service, Keep Shropshire Warm (KSW), to continue to offer free and impartial help and support to local residents who are struggling with energy costs, and/or struggle to stay warm and well at home.

The scheme is managed by Shropshire-based energy charity Marches Energy Agency (MEA), who hold over 25 years experience of supporting residents.

Support and advice is available on a wide range of topics, including:

– Energy bills, tariffs and suppliers

– Insulation and heating grants

– Energy efficiency measures

– Support with fuel debt

– Health and cold homes.

The service also helps residents apply for and navigate grant schemes, which can sometimes be complicated.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:

“This is great news; I’m delighted that the Keep Shropshire Warm service will continue to be the first point of call for residents in the county who have energy-related concerns. The council remain committed to reducing fuel poverty in the long term, and this announcement is a key part of our recently published Sustainable Affordable Warmth Strategy.

“The council’s Affordable Warmth and Energy Efficiency team have secured millions of pounds in grant funding from the Government to improve insulation and heating for hundreds of residents across the county. The KSW service ensures we can identify and support our most vulnerable residents to benefit from these and other available grant schemes.”

Alongside the announcement, a new logo has been launched. The logo’s colour scheme reflects the importance of retaining warmth in homes, and recognises that improving energy efficiency is often the best way to protect residents from the cold. The KSW scheme is central to helping the council deliver millions of pounds worth of energy efficiency grants that have recently been secured from the Government.

Anna Brennand, new CEO of Marches Energy Agency, added:

“The Keep Shropshire Warm service will continue to help householders across the region with energy-related concerns, whilst also raising awareness of the importance of tackling fuel poverty and helping to prevent negative health impacts of cold homes. We are delighted to run a householder-led service, tailored to the specific needs of our local community.”

The Keep Shropshire Warm service has a dedicated freephone advice line operating 9am-5pm Mondays to Fridays. Advice is also available face-to-face via a home visit programme, and the team can be found at events across the county.

More information can be found at shropshire.gov.uk/awee or by calling 0800 112 3743.