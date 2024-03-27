6.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Dunne welcomes £3.9m funding to support children with SEND across Shropshire

Philip Dunne MP has welcomed news that Shropshire is to benefit from almost four million pounds of funding to ensure children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and alternative provision (AP) receive an education that meets their needs in high-quality environments for the years to come.

South Shropshire MP, Philip Dunne

The Government are investing a record annual £850 million in councils to create new places for young people with SEND and AP in mainstream and special schools. Shropshire Council is set to receive £3,947,035, which helps provide specialist support for children with autism, learning difficulties, mobility difficulties, and more to meet their extra needs.

Since coming into office, the Government has opened 108 new special schools, with a further 92 on the way, so every child can access the right support at the right time, and benefit from a world-class education.

This marks a tripling in previous levels of investment with this £2.6 billion package from 2022 to 2025. The Government is delivering 60,000 more special needs places since 2010 to help parents secure the right support for their children.

Mr Dunne said:

“I want each child within the South Shropshire constituency to have the same opportunity to meet their potential, so it is vital that children with SEND and Alternative Provision get the support and resources they need. But the rising need for provision, not helped by the impact of the pandemic, means this is a growing funding issue for local councils, including Shropshire. 

“I am therefore pleased the Government is investing almost £4m in Shropshire, which will help meet the capital costs of new school places and deliver the education that meets the needs of children with SEND, as the government meet their promise to improve educational outcomes for this generation and the next.”

