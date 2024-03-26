TV star Louise Minchin joins The Movement Centre as patron

Former BBC Breakfast TV presenter Louise Minchin is championing a charity committed to providing life-changing therapy for children with movement difficulties by becoming its newest patron.

The Movement Centre, based in Oswestry, is delighted to welcome the former TV news anchor on board – a prominent figure in the media industry and a fervent supporter of charitable initiatives who’s involvement is expected to elevate the organisation’s profile and broaden its impact.

The centre specialises in Targeted Training, a unique and innovative approach that focuses on helping children with movement difficulties achieve greater independence and mobility. The charity’s commitment to improving the lives of children aligns seamlessly with Minchin’s dedication to making a positive difference in the world.

She said: “I am honoured and excited to become a patron of The Movement Centre. Witnessing the incredible work they do to transform the lives of children facing movement challenges is truly inspiring. I am eager to contribute to their mission and help raise awareness for the invaluable services they provide.”

Minchin’s involvement comes at a crucial time for The Movement Centre as it continues to expand its reach and impact. Her support is anticipated to amplify the charity’s message, encouraging further support of the cause.

Kate Halewood, Chair of Trustees at The Movement Centre, said: “Having Louise Minchin as our patron is a tremendous privilege. Her passion for philanthropy and commitment to making a positive impact aligns perfectly with our mission. We believe that with her support, we can reach new heights in our efforts to empower children with movement disorders and help them lead fulfilling lives.”

The Movement Centre is inviting the public to join them in welcoming Louise Minchin as their patron by encouraging everyone to support ongoing initiatives and fundraising activities to provide essential therapy for children in need.