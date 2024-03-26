The Wrekin Housing Group celebrates 25 years of making a difference

A housing association providing affordable homes across Shropshire has marked its 25th anniversary.

Staff who joined The Wrekin Housing Group in 1999 celebrate the organisation’s 25th anniversary milestone with Group Chief Executive Wayne Gethings (centre).

The Wrekin Housing Group was born on March 25, 1999, with a landmark transfer of housing stock from Telford & Wrekin Council to what was then The Wrekin Housing Trust. At the time, this was the largest transfer of its kind in the UK.

Group Chief Executive Wayne Gethings said “This is a fantastic occasion for Wrekin, for our staff and customers.

“We make a difference to people’s lives every day so it’s important to reflect on days like today and think about everything we have achieved – including more than 1.2 million repairs carried out, almost 6,000 new homes built and three quarters of a billion pounds invested over 25 years.”

Today, the organisation provides affordable homes for 28,000 people across Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire and Staffordshire, and employs more than 1,000 members of staff.

Also under The Wrekin Housing Group umbrella are a growing number of ShireLiving extra care schemes for over-55s, and Wrekin Reviive, which takes in donated household furniture and appliances to re-sell and recycle.

The milestone anniversary was marked on Monday at Wrekin’s headquarters at Old Park, Telford, with a celebration event for members of staff who joined in 1999.

Among them was Louise Holland, Neighbourhood Manager, who said: “Today has been a great opportunity to get together with colleagues who have become friends, to share memories and celebrate everything we have achieved in 25 years.

“The organisation has gone from strength to strength, and it’s humbling to think how many thousands of people we have had a positive impact on.”

Much has changed at Wrekin over a quarter of the century, as the group has evolved to better serve its customers and communities – in line with its ethos of ‘making a difference to people’s lives’.

In 2012 Wrekin launched its Money Matters team to strengthen the support offered to customers in need of help with their finances. An independent debt advice service was added in 2019, followed by an energy advice service in 2023.

The organisation also supports local good causes, with all staff members granted two paid volunteering days a year.

Looking to the future, Wrekin continues to bolster local affordable housing supply with developments including Pauls Moss in Whitchurch and the High Street and New College sites in Wellington.

The group is also rising to the threat of climate change by ensuring all new properties are built to high standards of energy-efficiency, and installing greener energy systems in existing properties.