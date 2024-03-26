Shrewsbury Krazy Races secures Lancaster bomber fly over

A Lancaster Bomber will fly over the skies of Shrewsbury in May as part of the return of Shrewsbury Krazy Races soapbox derby.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster will fly over Shrewsbury.

The return of Krazy Races on Sunday 26th May in Shrewsbury Quarry, has been chosen to become part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Flyover. Taking place between May and September, the series of flyover events are designed to ‘meet the values and principles of the RAF’.

Sarah Belcher, founder and director of Krazy Races said: “Competition for a flyover is very tough with the majority being over massive, well established airshows. To be able to share this extra, added treat with the families of Shrewsbury is a real pleasure.

The Motto of the Royal Air Force memorial flight is ‘Lest We forget’ and we are sure that this special honour will help give the people who attend our event, memories that will last a lifetime.”

Krazy Races has become the U.K’s largest soapbox derby event after welcoming over 250 teams and 150,000 spectators while raising over £100,000 for different charities in 2023 alone.

Now, the Shrewsbury based business, created and managed by Sarah Belcher Events, have decided to return HOME to Shrewsbury Quarry, to mark the company’s 5th anniversary.

Applications for teams to enter are still open but are expected to close soon. Organisers are looking for between 20-40 teams to enter the race in a knockout style competition with multiple trophies.

Tickets for Shrewsbury Krazy Races are now on sale.