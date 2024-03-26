7.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
National Motorcycle Association to visit Loton Park Hill Climb this weekend

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two wheeled action takes place this coming weekend (30/31st Mar) when the National Motorcycle Association visits Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury.

All set for the weekend, seeded drivers Will Hall, Alex Summers and Wallace Menzies at Loton Park Hill Climb.
Over 20 solo machines including makes by KTM, Honda, Aprilia and Suzuki, together with half a dozen sidecar outfits will compete against the clock up the tight and demanding parkland course at Alberbury.

The weekend also sees the usual eclectic mix of classic, sports and racing cars competing with several UK Top Ten drivers taking part including Alex Summers of Tenbury Wells who carries the number Two on his racing car together with reigning British Champion Wallace Menzies.

Other local drivers include Thelonious Panter of Shrewsbury in a Vauxhall Corsa, Philip Steele of Welshpool in a Porsche Boxster, Sean Toms of Gobowen in a Caterham, Malcolm Livingston of Bridgnorth in a Lotus Seven, Tom Weaver of Ludlow in an Empire Evo, Colin Mee of Oswestry in an Austin Healey Sprite and Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould GR59 racing car.

The action starts at 9am each day with full parking and facilities on site.

