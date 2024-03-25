Police wish to speak to man following burglary in Prees

Police are appealing for a man to get in touch with them following a burglary at a house in Prees last week.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as part of their enquiries.

Police say the man pictured above may be able to help with their enquiries.

The burglary happened between 11.30am and 11.45am on Wednesday 20 March when cash, a mobile phone and bank cards were taken from a house on Mill Street, Prees.

- Advertisement -

If you recognise the man pictured or have any information that could help identify them please contact PC George Garbett by calling 101 extension 7704606 or by emailing george.garbett@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.