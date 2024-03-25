Successful apprentice looks to the future at Meeting Point House

An 18-year-old student is celebrating the completion of an apprenticeship at a Telford charity – with his eyes set on an exciting future.

Adam Davies (left) with Wayne Jenson at Meeting Point House

It’s a family affair at Meeting Point Trust, with Adam Davies joining sister Sarah on the staff team, with his brother Jack and mother Avril both having previously worked for the charity too.

Meeting Point Trust is the charity which operates Meeting Point House in Southwater – a community building home to numerous charities, meeting rooms which are available to any organisation or business, along with the Hummingbird Cafe.

Adam started volunteering at Meeting Point House when he was 16, and then embarked on a business administration apprenticeship through Telford College of Arts and Technology in November 2022.

He has now completed his apprenticeship and joins the team as a full-time member of staff – following in the footsteps of sister Sarah, who is finance administrator at Meeting Point House.

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, said Adam was a popular member of the team.

He added: “As a charity at the heart of the community we recognise the importance of bringing young people into the world of work, and apprenticeships are a great way of doing that.

“Adam has been an important part of Meeting Point House, along with his mum, brother and sister, since he started volunteering in the cafe when he was 16, so finishing his apprenticeship is a nice completion of the circle.

“Adam’s role has involved booking our meeting rooms, which are popular with a range of businesses and organisations, manning the reception desk, and dealing with any issues our tenant charities may have.

“As a growing organisation with big plans for the future, Adam’s role will grow with us and we look forward to continuing to support him as he continues his career.”

Adam said he had enjoyed the challenge of being given plenty of responsibility during his apprenticeship.

“Everyone has been really welcoming throughout my time working at Meeting Point House,” he said. “I was pleasantly surprised at how much responsibility I was given, which I have thoroughly enjoyed, and I am looking forward to seeing how my role develops.

“I faced plenty of challenges during my apprenticeship, and I’m grateful for the support of Wayne who has been very supportive since he joined as CEO last summer.

“Much of my day is spent either on reception or setting up meeting rooms, so I have met lots of people from all walks of life, signposting them to various support services as necessary.

“Meeting Point House is at the centre of the community, and I am delighted to be part of the team offering an important facility to people here in the heart of Telford.”