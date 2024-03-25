New role at housing association will help connect with tenants

A housing association in Shropshire is set to “connect with tenants more than ever before” thanks to the creation of a new role.

Matthew Jones is Shropshire Rural Housing Association’s new housing and engagement officer and John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association.

Matthew Jones is Shropshire Rural Housing Association’s new housing and engagement officer, and says he is looking forward to helping tenants get the most from their homes.

Matthew, who comes from an agricultural background, said he was prompted to seek a change of direction following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

He said: “I was really affected not only by the tragedy itself, but how it uncovered the shortcomings of the legislation designed to protect the residents.

“Then during the Covid pandemic I had time to reflect and decided I wanted to change my career and start working in social housing.

“My new role has two main areas – firstly helping people who need an affordable home find a property which is right for them, and secondly helping our existing tenants influence how their homes are managed.

“I am really looking forward to providing a customer-focused service and getting to know our tenants so we can help them in a variety of ways – whether it is providing advice and support, or working with them to address neighbourhood issues.”

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said Matthew was a great addition to the team.

He said: “It’s really important that we listen to our tenants so we can support them and plan our activities around their needs and lived experiences.

“The housing and engagement officer is a new role which will enable us to connect with our tenants more than ever before, and help shape the future services we provide.

“Matthew has already been getting out and about to visit our housing schemes across Shropshire and chat to tenants, who have been pleased to see him.

“He is clearly very passionate about social housing and supporting people, so we are delighted to welcome him to the association.”