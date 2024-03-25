New commercial units development is underway at Hortonwood

Work to create a series of new commercial units is underway on a site brought forward through the Telford Land Deal.

Dan Owen, Senior Manager (Planning and Enabling) for Homes England, Catherine Hawksworth, Senior Surveyor for Telford & Wrekin Council’s Estates and Investment team, Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services, Ted Macdougal, Development Director for Total Developments North West and Chris Grimmett, Contract Manager for Pioneer Design and Build. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The new development at Hortonwood 45 Plot 11D, known as Total Park Telford, is being delivered by Total Developments NW Ltd and will bring new skills and jobs to Telford and Wrekin.

The development will comprise of 350,000 sq ft of industrial space split across four units with a total power offering of 4 MVA.

The four self-contained manufacturing and logistics warehouses, ranging from 55,240 to 126,133 sq ft, will each have their own dedicated parking and yard areas and provide a ground floor open warehouse and office accommodation at first floor level.

All units will have generous dock and level access loading provisions and the surrounding areas will be fully landscaped with over 14,500 trees and shrubs planted as part of the development.

The Telford Land Deal, launched by Telford & Wrekin Council in 2015 with Homes England, is set to generate £44.5m of land receipts from the sale of HE land by 2025.

Through the Land Deal, former new town sites are brought forward and de-risked for development to provide shovel ready land that can be developed for employment and residential use.

To date, the programme has delivered commercial floor space of 163,871m2 (1,763,892sq ft), 1535 housing units (684 affordable) and created 2233 new jobs.

The Total Park Telford project is expected to create an additional 450 jobs for the local community, with the first two units being available for handover as early as late 2024.

Telford is a well-established commercial location within the West Midlands and the site is located within one of Telford’s main employment areas.

Significant occupiers within Hortonwood Industrial Estate include DHL, Denso, BAE Systems, Makita, Nestle and Heinz.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “The Telford Land Deal continues to be a huge success – delivering new skills, jobs and homes across the borough.

“We are really pleased to see this latest development on a Telford Land Deal site come to fruition and these new commercial units are in a prime location in Telford.

“We look forward to seeing this development taking shape and it’s another excellent example of how land is being brought back into use through the Telford Land Deal.”

Total Developments are expected to complete the first two units towards the end of 2024 and the remaining units will follow in early 2025, albeit the developer is able to prioritise each of the four unit’s dependant on early occupier demand.

Ed Chantler, CEO of Total Developments, said: “Total Park Telford represents a continuation of our clear strategy since inception.

“Our track record of identifying sites and speculatively developing best-in-class mid-box warehousing and manufacturing space has established our position as market leaders in the 20-150,000 sq ft size range.

“It gives us the confidence to push on at Telford and ensure the development is expedited to meet demand.

“Our experiences at the likes of Total Park Leeds, Bedford, Theale and Middlewich has made power provision a particular focus on this site.”

Edward Spooner, Acquiring agent for M1 Agency said: ‘‘Total Park Telford’s unrivalled power provision should prove to be a significant draw.

“Similarly, functional unit configuration and orientation with large yards and strong loading provision should appeal to logistics operators looking for cost effective space along the M54 Corridor and wider West Midlands region.

“Initial conversations are being held with a number of major operators on both Freehold and Leasehold terms.”