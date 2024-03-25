Exclusive VIP Event at Shropshire Business Festival

Shropshire Business Festival, the county’s leading B2B event, has announced an exclusive networking event will take place within the festival on April 11th at Wrekin College.

The Networking Tipi at the Shropshire Business Festival

The B4 VIP Reception will be held from 5pm – 7pm in the festival’s networking tipi. B4 is a membership organisation that provides a platform to connect businesses. Tickets for this event include live music, food from Wild Street Kitchen, a welcome drink and exclusive access to the B4 event, which is normally for members only. B4 platinum members are being offered discounted entry and non-members can purchase a ticket for £20.

The main festival is free to attend, where there will be exhibitors, experiences, seminars and one-to-one advice areas.

Victoria Charnley, B4 Shropshire Area Director, said, “B4 Shropshire is delighted to announce our collaboration with Shropshire Festivals, one of our latest platinum members.

“This festival presents an incredible opportunity to showcase the amazing business community we have here in Shropshire and celebrate our vibrant network. An occasion to connect and network, the Shropshire Business Festival is a showcase of the diverse talent and innovation within our community.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Beth Heath and her fabulous team at Shropshire Festivals for their collaboration.”

Beth Heath, Creative Director at Shropshire Festivals said, “The addition of the B4 event should be attractive to local business leaders, with an exclusive, one-off opportunity to harness the power of the B4 platinum network and make connections with like-minded business leaders from across the county. The deadline to sign up for the VIP event is April 11th.”

The Shropshire & Telford Tourism Expo will take place ahead of the main festival from 12pm – 2pm, with the main festival taking place 2pm – 7pm – which are both free to attend.

In the Exhibition Halls, there will be a cross-section of Shropshire businesses, plus you can pick up free advice in the Lanyon Bowdler Lawyers’ Lounge and the Azets Advisory Area.

On the Good2Great Growth Stage, there are talks from Good2Great, Clear Design, Lanyon Bowdler, Sales Geek and Shoothill. Start Tech has its own seminar space to explore cyber security and AI. Human Everything will be conducting personality profiling, Volvo Shrewsbury will have an electric car experience, plus they will be axe throwing, VR, lorry driving with Dulson Training, and remote-controlled cars courtesy of Chrisbeon.

To register for your free ticket or purchase a ticket for the VIP event visit shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk.