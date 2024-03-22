4.7 C
Telford & Wrekin Council ‘delighted’ with Wellington Market consultation response

Wellington Market owner Telford & Wrekin Council has expressed delight after 1,500 people responded to a consultation about the future of the historic market.

After an extensive consultation exercise involving market traders, stakeholders and the public, the findings of the survey been unveiled.

This marks a significant milestone in the journey towards revitalising one of the community’s most cherished assets.

The consultation process gathered opinions on the current market and aspirations for its future to shape the future direction of the market with the Council already completing some improvements including a new heating system.

Key findings from the consultation include:

– People are supportive and positive about the market and traders as valuable    community assets

– A desire for continued improvement and increased variety of offer

– A need for upgrades to infrastructure including heating, toilet facilities and automatic doors

– A desire for extended trading hours

– More events including food festivals, farmers markets, and late night markets

– People are keen to minimise disruption during works

Surveys of the building have already commenced to understand the physical condition of the market building and this along with the findings of this consultation will inform the next phase of design which will be the subject of further engagement later in the year.

Subject to planning approval main works are envisaged to start in Winter/Spring 24/25.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “We are delighted to see how many people have taken the time to give their views during this consultation period and the positive support for the market’s future.

“We’re right with the traders and public in wanting to improve the Market so that it is successful for many generations to come.

“We’ve already invested to upgrade the heating system, which was a key request of traders and shoppers, and we’ll continue to invest to upgrade the building after years of under investment.”

