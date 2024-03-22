Shrewsbury Food Festival named best in the West Midlands

Shrewsbury Food Festival has been named the Tourism Event / Festival of the Year at the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2024.

The award-winning food festival returns to the Quarry on June 29th and 30th where the region’s best producers and chefs will serve up fine food and drink.

The chef lineup for the demo stage and chef school will be announced soon. It will be led by Festival Head Chef, Chris Burt, and the Kids Cookery School will be back.

The organisers at Shropshire Festivals pride themselves on only accepting quality food and drink producers and making sure there’s a wide choice of products across the board. This year you can pick up vegan cheese from Happy Mouse, sauces and marinades from Jethro’s, healthy brownies and blondies from Skinny Slabs, Portuguese tarts from The Sunrise Patisserie, and peruse around 200 independent stalls offering food, drink, homeware, and garden items.

Local bands are getting booked up for the Live Music Stage. Acts confirmed include Two Blank Pages, Midnight Sunset, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, and Groove Dynamite.

The family entertainment bandstand will showcase some of Get Your Wigle On’s stars, along with the Ludlow Concert Band.

As always there will be an entire field of free kids’ activities, with some new inflatable additions this year.

The Field to Fork area will continue to educate visitors on the food and farming sectors, focussing on sustainability.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said, “It’s way more than a food festival, and now, knowing it’s the best festival in the West Midlands makes it unmissable!”