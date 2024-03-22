Huge success for young people awarded grant money

4.7 C
- Advertisement -

Telford & Wrekin Council celebrated with 67 young people receiving their grants from the Leader and Cabinet Members’ Young Person Grant 2024 at a prestigious awards ceremony held on Thursday night.

Cllr Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council (Lab) with two of the youn people who received grants. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.
This grant program aims to support young people aged 15 to 25 within the borough by providing them with financial assistance of up to £500. The funding is intended to support them in education, employment, training, and to engage in extracurricular activities to support their learning and development.

Out of 116 applications received, 67 young individuals were selected to receive support, ranging from items such as laptops, bus passes, and railcards to monetary assistance to aid in their business development.

Brandon, aged 16, was a recipient of the grant this year. He said: “I’m really pleased to have been selected for to receive funding for the Leader and Cabinet Members’ Young Person Grant this year.

“The money will support me in my journey to college when I start in September alongside my football scholarship.

“I’d encourage anyone to apply to the grant. It was a simple process and the results have been really worth it.”

Cllr Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council (Lab), said: “The continued growth of the Young Person Grant scheme each year is a testament to the remarkable passion and enthusiasm shown by the young people in our borough.

“I’m immensely proud that we be part of their journey to support their development. The impact of this grant can be significant for both the individual and their local community.”

Cllr Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy (Lab) said: “With so many outstanding applications received, we commend every young person for their dedication to their future. It was a privilege to meet them at the awards event, and we look forward to seeing their progress in the years to come.”

