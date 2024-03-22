Fundraising walk marks new era for Rural Theatre Company

Shropshire’s rural theatre company, Pentabus, is continuing its 50th birthday celebrations with a fundraising walk on Sunday, April 14th.

From left to right: Andrew Sterry – Head of Engagement; Amber Knipe – Producer; Cerin Mills – Fundraising Manager, Verity Overs- Morrell – Executive Director, and Elle While, Artistic Director.

50 walkers will embark on an off-road walk from Pentabus’ old base at The Old School in Bromfield to their new home at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

Friends, supporters, previous staff, and the Pentabus team are set to take part in the off-road and accessible route, which is around 3 miles long. There is the option of a pre-booked lunch at Bills Kitchen to celebrate reaching the finish line.

- Advertisement -

“Pentabus has two big milestones this year,” said Cerin Mills, Fundraising Manager. “Firstly, our theatre company has reached the grand age of 50, and secondly after 40 years at the Old School, we have just relocated to the recently refurbished Ludlow Assembly Rooms. To mark both occasions and to raise funds to support our work, we have organised this off-road walk, and we’d love to fill all 50 places.

“It will be a celebration of our new home at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, where artists and audiences benefit from better accessibility and transport links, plus a dedicated library and hang out space where creativity has a place to flourish. This year marks a new era of having a thriving creative community in the heart of Ludlow where we’ll continue to produce new work and tours. Join us on April 14th where we’ll put our best foot forward for Pentabus in 2024!”

On March 9th, 50 years’ worth Pentabus memorabilia went up for sale to add to the fundraising efforts and approximately £1,750 was raised. There are also plans to hold a birthday theatre promenade supper on Wednesday, July 10th where three courses will be enjoyed at three different Ludlow venues with a live performance.

As part of the birthday celebrations, Pentabus is on a mission to sign up 50 new ‘friends’. From £3.50 per month, friends of Pentabus can support the charity on their mission to showcase new talent in the theatre world. Perks include getting advance notice of new productions and exclusive event invitations.

The fundraising walk is taking place on Sunday, April 14th with a 10am start at the Old School. To book on to the walking or promenade supper events, email cerin@pentabus.co.uk.