West Midlands Railway resumes service between Telford Central and Wolverhampton

West Midlands Railway has today resumed between Telford Central and Wolverhampton following disruption caused by a landslip earlier this month.

West Midlands Railway has resumed a service from Telford Central to Wolverhampton. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Train services were suspended between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton following the landslip near Oakengates on Friday 8 March.

Due to operational challenges related to the track layout, Network Rail said it was not initially possible for the partial service to call at Telford Central, but following agreement on a safe method of working, trains have resumed calling at the station from today.

- Advertisement -

The railway remains closed between Telford and Shrewsbury. Rail replacement buses are continuing to serve stations along the line.



Line operator Network Rail estimates the repair work will take until at least Thursday 28 March to complete.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said:

“I would like to thank passengers for their continued patience while Network Rail completes these crucial repairs.

“Earlier this week we were able to introduce a limited train service along part of the line and I am pleased that we are now able to begin calling trains at Telford Central after a safe method of working was agreed.

“Rail replacement buses will continue to support the train service until the line is ready to reopen.”

Councillor Shaun Davis (Lab), Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We’ve been pushing hard to get a train service back up and running as quickly as possible to ensure minimum disruption for our residents and those commuting into Telford.

“We will continue to work with Network Rail and The Department of Transport to ensure that passengers are regularly informed of any changes to timetables and temporary bus services in place.”



To keep up to date with details on the landslip and for information on the limited train timetable, visit the West Midland Railway website.