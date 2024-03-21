Telford man accused of killing his mother pleads guilty to manslaughter

A man accused of killing his mother in Telford last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Claire Orrey

Robert Orrey of Burnell Road in Admaston was charged with the murder of 58-year-old Claire Orrey, who was killed at the same address on Sunday 30 July, 2023.

The 31-year-old denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Stafford Crown Court yesterday.

- Advertisement -

Orrey’s plea was accepted and he was remanded in custody to await sentencing on Friday 26 April.

Detective Superintendent Tony Garner, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for the incident, said: “I am pleased for the family that there has been a guilty plea today and hope it helps them with their grieving process.

“It’s a very tragic case and it’s important we continue to remember Claire throughout proceedings, who family have described as a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and grandma, who lit up the world of those who knew her.”