Police charge six men with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Six men have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal in Shropshire and Powys.

The charges wre made after seven men were yesterday arrested when warrants were carried out at properties in Broseley, Cross Houses, Donnington and Shrewsbury.

The warrants were carried out at the same time by officers from West Mercia Police following an eight month investigation into rural crime in the county.

The six men, charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal, are:

– Freddie Conway, aged 24, of Barratts Hill, Broseley

– Thomas Nutt, aged 26, of Bridgnorth Road, Broseley

– Ryan Taylor, aged 31, of Furnace Road, Telford

– Wayne Price, aged 31, of Lower House, Cross Houses

– Christopher Downes, aged 34, of Harper Avenue, Wolverhampton

– Andrew Baker, aged 35, of Wilkinson Avenue, Broseley 

Police say the charges are in relation to burglaries that occurred between July 2023 and March 2024.

All six were remanded in custody and were due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

A seventh man, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

