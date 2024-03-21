New entrance to Shifnal’s Millennium Sensory Garden

Shifnal residents are delighted with the new entrance to public garden, The Shifnal Millennium Sensory Garden was opened in 2002.

The Mayor of Shifnal, Cllr Roger Cox

It had seen a part of the St Andrews churchyard transformed by volunteers into what is now a well-established garden open to all Shifnal residents which is maintained by a group of dedicated local gardeners.

Earlier this year Shifnal Town Council invested £20,000 to transform the area in front of the Millennium Sensory Garden, taking it from a predominantly fenced off unappealing grey dull concrete slabbed area to a rejuvenated and welcoming entrance with new footpaths and grassed areas.

- Advertisement -

The works comprised of removing the existing grey slabs and shrubbery, the formation of new flowing pathways with paved edging, topped with resin bound surfacing, turfed walkways and areas sown with wild flowers to encourage pollinating insects. All completed with a timber trip rail around the perimeter.

With just a few minor finishing touches and planting required to complete the project, the area will be a welcome attraction at one of the gateways to Shifnal. It is hoped that the Millennium Sensory Garden will be one of the gardens which will form part of the ‘Shifnal Open Gardens Trail’ on the weekend of July 6-7, organised by the charity Community Resource.



The Mayor of Shifnal, Cllr Roger Cox, said, “I would like to thank T J Morris Plant Hire who carried out the works and have done a splendid job.”

Angela Standley, chairperson of Shifnal Millennium Sensory Gardens said, “Thanks to Shifnal Town Council and their contractors the Innage Road entrance area is greatly improved. It has made a great difference to entry into the gardens which are now tidy and welcoming. We look forward to seeing wildflower meadow in bloom this summer.”