Dunne welcomes Hobsons Men’s Shed to Parliament

Philip Dunne MP welcomed staff from Hobsons Brewery to Parliament this week, where they promoted the benefits of local Men’s Sheds.

Tim Tempest from Men’s Sheds, Philip Dunne MP, Charlie Farman, Hobson's marketing manager, Nick Davis, Hobsons Founder, and Charlie Bethel, Chief Executive of Men's Shed
Men’s Sheds are similar to garden sheds – a place to pursue practical interests at leisure, to practice skills and enjoy making and mending – but designed to be a social place, where people can build friendships, and share skills and knowledge.

The Men’s Shed concept started in Australia around 1999, before spreading across the world. There are now 1,100 Men’s Sheds across the UK.

Sheds can be any space, including empty offices, portable cabins, warehouses, garages. Some Sheds are purpose-built workshops, but many don’t have premises at all in the beginning and instead form a group that meets regularly for the social connection. Many Men’s Sheds also get involved in community projects including restoring village features, helping maintain parks and green spaces, and building things for schools, libraries and individuals in need.

Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, has supported the Cleobury Mortimer Men’s Shed since the launch of its new building in July 2022, shortly after which Mr Dunne visited. Hobsons have now brewed a new alcohol-free IPA, which will launch ahead of Fathers’ Day (16th June), with a donation from each bottle sold going towards the Men’s Sheds movement. This includes other Men’s Sheds locally in Craven Arms and Ludlow.

Mr Dunne said: “It was great to see the team from Hobsons in Parliament this week, promoting to MPs across the country the benefits of Men’s Sheds to local communities.

“These Sheds are really important social spaces for men. The movement has grown rapidly using evidence that men typically have smaller networks of friends, or can struggle to find social connections, particularly later in life.

“I commend Hobsons for their work supporting Men’s Sheds in South Shropshire, and look forward to seeing their latest beer on the shelves.”

