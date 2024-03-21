Space, Race and Fly Easter Extravaganza at RAF Museum Midlands

Prepare for an out of this world Easter break at the Royal Air Force Museum Midlands.

Let the future astronauts in your family embark on an epic journey from Earth to the Moon in the Apollo 11 Space Academy, reliving the excitement of the 1960s space race.

The Space, Race and Fly event will deliver a fortnight of interactive shows and STEM activities, taking families on an explorative journey into the skies!

Dive into the vastness of the universe in a planetarium experience, take one giant leap into the Apollo 11 Space Academy, be ‘wowed’ in the spectacular Science Show, and look deep into the night sky during stargazing evenings.

From 23 March to 7 April, the Museum will explore space and flight with a programme of activities rotated throughout the Easter break. Visit rafmuseum.org/midlands to see what’s on each day.

Set your sights on the skies as you enter the huge mobile Planetarium, Space Odyssey’s Galileo Dome for a 360° journey to the stars. Explore the history of space exploration, from early beginnings to the Apollo programme, and a look towards the future pursuit of returning humans to the moon! With three different space showings to choose from, this breathtaking experience is suitable for the whole family. Shows last between 30-60 minutes.

Elevate your knowledge in the explosive Science Show. This interactive time traveling extravaganza takes the audience through the Volatile History of Chemistry. Expect plenty of audience participation and mind-boggling demonstrations in a journey through important concepts from the world of chemistry. This exciting and explosive interactive science show lasting approximately 50 minutes will change the way you see Chemistry forever.

Tickets to all the Easter shows are available to book online and cost £7.50 adult, £5.00 child, or £22.50 for a family (2 adults, 2 children).

Amateur astronomers are invited to explore the night skies in the exclusive out-of-hours Stargazing Evening! Hosted in partnership with the Shropshire Astronomical Society, participants will use telescopes to observe the moon, planets and constellations above us. The stargazing evenings will take place on Saturday 23, Sunday 24 and Wednesday 27 March from 6.00pm to 9.00pm. Tickets cost £7.50 adult, £5.00 child.

Families can also enjoy an exciting range of STEM activities rotated throughout the Easter break. LEGO Balloon Dragsters will have families designing and building a LEGO dragster powered by a balloon and competing in a race across the hangars. Let your imagination take flight with the Space Crafts activity! Unleash your creativity as you craft your very own UFO, rocket, or aircraft, ready to take flight within the Museum.Other activities on offer include a flight simulator, scale model solar system and rocket workshops. (Charges apply for some activities).

For a detailed schedule and further information on the Space, Race, and Fly Easter event, visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.

Museum entry is FREE. Admission charges apply for the Science Show, Apollo 11 Academy, Planetarium, Stargazing Evenings and Space Crafts. Secure your tickets online and get ready to blast off into an unforgettable Easter adventure!