Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival announces more acts for gala show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICF) has announced two more acts for its flagship gala show at Theatre Severn this summer.

Janine Harouni and Jack Gleadow

Due to take place on the evening of Sunday 14 July in a Live At The Apollo style format, the line up now includes Josh Pugh, Scott Bennett and Thanyia Moore alongside latest additions Jack Gleadow and Janine Harouni.

Described by BBC Humberside as having ‘echoes of Norman Wisdom’ and as a latter-day Lee Evans by Beyond The Joke, Hull based, award-winning comedian Jack Gleadow brings high-energy performances and a cheeky persona to his stand-up routine. He was the winner of the 2018 Leicester Mercury Comedian of The Year and nominated for Chortle’s 2019 Best Newcomer.

Janine Harouni is a UK based Lebanese American comedian. Selected as one of The Guardian’s ‘Ten Comedians to Watch in 2021’, her critically acclaimed debut Edinburgh hour Stand Up with Janine Harouni (Please Remain Seated) was nominated for the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Fringe. Her second stand up hour Man’oushe premiered at the festival in 2023 where it was nominated for Best Show.

Janine stars in the ITV2 sitcom Buffering and can be seen as Carla in the DC Comic film The Batman (Warner Bros) and she was a writer and performer for two seasons of ITV2’s sketch series The Emily Atack Show. Other appearances include: The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max), Comedians Giving Lectures (Dave), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Yesterday, Today and The Day Before (Comedy Central UK), The John Bishop Show (ITV), Pointless Celebrities (BBC One) and The Now Show (BBC Radio 4)

Commenting on the recent bookings, SICF co director Beth McGowan said: “Jack and Janine are the latest additions to what is becoming a truly eclectic line up for the gala show, the remainder of the festival notwithstanding. It’s all shaping up very nicely with a few more exciting announcements to come.”

Tickets for the SICF Gala Show on 14 July are £35.00 and available through the Theatre Severn box office 01743 281281 or online.