Thursday, March 21, 2024
Shifnal set for French themed Easter event

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An Easter event with a French theme is planned for Shifnal, which is celebrating 35 years of friendship with its twin town of Machecoul St-Même near Nantes.

Pictured from left, Ruth Evans and Kit Field of Shifnal Twinning Association and Chris Grain of St Andrews Church, with Henry O'Connor
Shifnal will enjoy a special Easter bunny trail this year with those completing it given a chocolate treat.

Members of the congregation at St Andrew’s Church have knitted toy rabbits which will be placed in shops around the town for a week from Saturday 23 March.

Children are being asked to visit Nan’s or Presence in the centre of town to collect a map of the trail, complete the French names of the rabbits and then return it to Nan’s or Presence to receive a chocolate treat.

“Each rabbit is named after a famous French person in recognition of Shifnal’s twin town,” said Sally Themans, of Love Shifnal, who is organising the Easter trail with Shifnal Twinning Association.

Shifnal Town Council is sponsoring the trail, which is part of a range of new activities and promotions programmed this year to increase footfall and the vibrancy of the town.

