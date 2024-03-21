Easter family fun returns with Kids4£1 activities in Telford and Wrekin

Families across the borough of Telford and Wrekin can make the most of a series of activities on their doorstep for just £1 during the Easter school holidays.

Kids4£1 Easter holiday activities start next week. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Kids4£1 programme offers family favourite activities including swimming, tennis, golf and tobogganing – encouraging people to stay local and spend less.

The weekday and weekend activities run for two weeks from Monday 25 March to Sunday 7 April 2024 and all sessions can be booked in advance (except for swimming).

Kids4£1 sessions are taking place at venues including Abraham Darby Sports and Leisure Centre, Newport Swimming and Fitness Centre and Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre.

Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre is offering tobogganing sessions for 5-10 year olds and tennis is available at Telford Tennis Centre.

Meanwhile, youngsters can find their golfing groove by making the most of a driving range offer at Lawley and Horsehay Village Golf and Fitness Centre.

There are also other activities taking place during half term at Telford Ice Rink, Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre and Telford Town Park which aren’t part of the Kids4£1 offer but are still great value.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure, said: “Our Kids4£1 programme continues to give families the opportunity to enjoy fun during the school holidays at affordable prices.

“Keeping children entertained during the break isn’t easy but another action-packed programme of healthy activities is a great way to keep them busy.

“Hopefully, these popular sessions across the borough give families the opportunity to take part in a range of fun activities on the doorstep which are amazing value.”