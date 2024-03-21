11.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Easter egg fun for Wellington

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

An array of colourful eggs is set to appear around Wellington town centre this Easter.

Pictured from left, Angela Hawkes of school outfitters Baker & Sons of Wellington, who are taking part in the event, Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council and Claire Corbett of Baker & Sons.
The giant images are part of an egg-stravaganza which will take place from Saturday 23 March.

Organised by Love Wellington and sponsored by Wellington Town Council, it is aimed that the free trail will help to keep youngsters amused during their school holiday and encourage families to come into town.

“The week-long Easter egg hunt will see a range of shops displaying large eggs in their windows,” explained Paola Armstrong of Wellington Town Council.

“All children have to do is collect a trail map from The Wellington Orbit, find the eggs in the shop windows all around the town and collect the names of the retailer.

“When their trail list is complete they should return it to the Orbit to claim a special Easter treat, provided by Sweets Galore in Wellington Market,” Paola added.

