Seven arrested in Shropshire following series of warrants

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Seven men have been arrested this morning as part of an operation targeting serious and organised crime across Shropshire.

The seven warrants were carried out at the same time by officers from West Mercia Police following an eight month investigation into rural crime in the county.

The warrants targeted four addresses in Broseley, one in Cross Houses, one in Donnington and one in Shrewsbury following intelligence that was passed over to detectives in Shropshire following a spate of burglaries from farms and rural businesses.

The seven men, who are aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. All seven remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Three firearms, along with a number of bladed weapons, a large quantity of cash, power tools and designer watches were also seized at the addresses.

Detective Sergeant Ben Docherty, said: “We take rural crime incredibly seriously, as we understand what impact such a crime can have on insurance premiums, food prices and damage to local communities.

“Today’s warrants were able to happen thanks to our local communities who continue to report these crimes to us, as well as working with us in helping to identify potential suspects.

“I would continue to encourage communities to take part in Rural Watch, which is a free scheme set up to support communities in the fight against rural crime. People can also sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, our free community messaging service, to keep up to date with the work local policing teams are doing in their area.

“There’s lots of information on things you can do to help prevent rural crime on our website, and I’d encourage anyone who is a victim to report it to us so that we can investigate.”

