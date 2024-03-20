Extension plans at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will support recovery of patients

Plans for a modular ward extension at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) will support the recovery of patients who no longer need acute hospital care.

An artist’s impression of how the new development at RSH would look.

There will be two wards within the planned development for patients who need further care to recover from illness or injury after a stay in hospital, and to increase resilience.

The hospital’s current rehabilitation and recovery unit will relocate into the new building. The unit provides general rehabilitation for people who no longer need acute hospital care but, for example, who have had a stroke or experienced loss of mobility or function due to trauma.

There is also a rehabilitation and recovery unit at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford. Care in both units is provided by Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs both RSH and PRH, has submitted plans to Shropshire Council for the two-storey modular extension fronting onto Mytton Oak Road. The application is available to view on Shropshire Council’s website.

Sara Biffen, Acting Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are working with our partners in health and social care in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales to develop patient-focused services that meet the needs of our communities. This includes new rehabilitation and recovery units.

“The units ensure patients who need additional recovery support before they go home are receiving the right care in the right place. The additional capacity will also help us to increase our resilience during times of extreme pressure, helping to reduce delays and waiting times for our patients.”