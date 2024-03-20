7.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Country parks to benefit from £90,000 investment

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Four of Shropshire’s country parks are to benefit from a share of an almost £90,000 investment fund.

The Mere in Ellesmere
The Mere in Ellesmere

The Mere in Ellesmere, Battlefield Heritage Site in Shrewsbury, Eardington Nature Reserve, near Bridgnorth, and Lyth Hill Local Nature Reserve in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, are all set to see improvements that will enhance visitor experiences and improve biodiversity.

The investment is possible due to Shropshire Council’s development team and outdoor partnerships team working together to secure funding from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council aims to make the sites more accessible for all visitors, including those with additional needs.

New paths will be created and existing ones improved to allow access for wheelchair users; and new welcome and direction signs will be developed, including the use of tactile elements.

There will also be a number of developments that will enhance the biodiversity of the sites, including the creation of ponds, tree planting and sowing flower rich meadows, along with measures to protect ecologically sensitive areas.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“This is a significant investment and it is thanks the work of our council the funds have been secured.

“The investment will help make the country parks more accessible to everyone; and I hope the improved infrastructure will entice more people to enjoy time in the countryside, which is a great way to increase physical activity levels, improve mental health and increase understanding of the natural environment.

“The ponds, tree-planting and meadows, as well as enhancing the landscape, will also provide important ecological benefits and improve natural habitats.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP