Action taken against unlawful private hire activity

A recent court hearing has seen a Telford man successfully prosecuted for unlawful private hire activity.

Mr Gurpreet Singh of Wildwood, Woodside, Telford, operating under a driver badge issued by Wolverhampton City Council, was found guilty of plying for hire without valid insurance on Thursday March 14.

The unlawful activity was brought to light during an enforcement exercise conducted on November 27 2022.

During a partnership exercise with Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police, Mr Singh accepted an un-booked fare outside Pussycats Nightclub in Tan Bank, Wellington. Subsequently, Mr Singh agreed to transport undercover officers to a pre-arranged location, thus violating private hire regulations.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) said: “Operations like this are just a small part of the work carried out by our Safer Telford teams as part of the council wider ambition to make Telford and Wrekin a cleaner and safer place to live.

“Thanks to all partners involved for their efforts in bringing this case to justice.”

Because of his actions, Mr Singh has been fined £346. Additionally, costs amounting to £2,525 have been awarded to the local authority and a Victims Surcharge of £138 applied. Mr Singh is required to pay £3,009 within 28 days, and eight penalty points will be endorsed on his DVLA licence.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change for City of Wolverhampton Council said:

“City of Wolverhampton Council is committed to supporting Telford & Wrekin Council with these enforcement exercises. Public safety is of paramount importance. As a result of the court hearing, we will now be reviewing Mr Singh’s driver’s licence. As a result, his licence may be revoked.”

Telford & Wrekin Council remains committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and integrity within the private hire industry. Councillor Overton added: “We will continue to work diligently alongside law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with regulations and safeguard the interests of our community.”