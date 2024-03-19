Telford man given Modern Slavery Order for exploiting teenager

A Telford man has been given a Slavery Trafficking Risk Order after a court heard how he was using a child to run drugs for him around the town.

The man in his 20s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given the order by Telford Magistrates’ yesterday, after they heard how he befriended a 15-year-old boy in March 2022.

The man started to buy the teenage boy expensive gifts, which were used to encourage him to run drugs around Telford.

Following an investigation by detectives, the man was given a three year Slavery Trafficking Risk Order, which is the first West Mercia Police has gained that gives restrictions around under 18s.

The order means the man must not facilitate travel for anyone who is under the age of 18 unless they are part of his immediate family. It also restricts his use of devices that have internet access.

First order of its kind

Detective Sergeant Louise Hickman, from Telford’s Child Exploitation Team, said: “This is the first order of its kind that the force has had granted against a child, and I believe given the nature of the modern slavery the teenager was exposed to, that it was the right decision made by the magistrates.

“The defendant will now be managed by the Child Exploitation Team at West Mercia, who will visit him unannounced on a regular basis, and manage the risk by ensuring he is complying with the order handed to him in court.

“We would urge anyone with any concerns about modern slavery to please get in touch. We act on all reports we receive and offer full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of this type of crime.”

A criminal investigation is also underway and the order will run alongside regardless of the outcome.