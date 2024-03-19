14.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Telford man given Modern Slavery Order for exploiting teenager

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Telford man has been given a Slavery Trafficking Risk Order after a court heard how he was using a child to run drugs for him around the town.

The man in his 20s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was given the order by Telford Magistrates’ yesterday, after they heard how he befriended a 15-year-old boy in March 2022.

The man started to buy the teenage boy expensive gifts, which were used to encourage him to run drugs around Telford.

- Advertisement -

Following an investigation by detectives, the man was given a three year Slavery Trafficking Risk Order, which is the first West Mercia Police has gained that gives restrictions around under 18s.

The order means the man must not facilitate travel for anyone who is under the age of 18 unless they are part of his immediate family. It also restricts his use of devices that have internet access.

First order of its kind

Detective Sergeant Louise Hickman, from Telford’s Child Exploitation Team, said: “This is the first order of its kind that the force has had granted against a child, and I believe given the nature of the modern slavery the teenager was exposed to, that it was the right decision made by the magistrates.

“The defendant will now be managed by the Child Exploitation Team at West Mercia, who will visit him unannounced on a regular basis, and manage the risk by ensuring he is complying with the order handed to him in court.

“We would urge anyone with any concerns about modern slavery to please get in touch. We act on all reports we receive and offer full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of this type of crime.”

A criminal investigation is also underway and the order will run alongside regardless of the outcome.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP