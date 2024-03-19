New gaming course to be launched at Telford College

A new games design course is being launched at Telford College to give students a pathway to exciting careers in one of the UK’s fastest growing technology industries.

The games design course will take advantage of the virtual and augmented reality suite at Telford College

The two-year level three BTEC curriculum starts in September, with training delivered on industry-standard equipment the college’s virtual and augmented reality suite.

The video games industry, now attracts more than 1.2 million players and online spectators in the UK alone – plus billions more around the world.

Andy Turner, learner manager for creative and music at Telford College, said: “This is something we have been planning for some time, and we can’t wait to get started.

“It is a pathway into so many exciting careers, such as concept artists, animators, gameplay designers, level designers, visual effects artists, sound designers, engine and gameplay programmers, and so much and more.

“Games design and online production in the West Midlands is a fast-growing industry offering so many exciting opportunities, and we want to give the young people of Shropshire a route into it.

“This two-year course is equivalent to three A levels, and means students can study games design full-time. They will be able to develop skills in areas such as character design, level design, narrative and story writing and video editing.”

He added: “We will be making great use of Telford College’s virtual and augmented reality suite and covering audio production, game engine language and coding, input devices and platforms.

“We will be using industry-standard specialist software such as the Adobe suite, Unreal Engine, Unity, Blender, Autodesk and more.”

Guest lecturers with top-level experience in the gaming industry will also be invited to deliver masterclasses.

Andy said: “Having an interactive media qualification from school would be a really good foundation to go into this, but is not essential. A fundamental knowledge of maths, including GCSE at grade four or above, is also required.

“In the West Midlands alone there are now at least 145 games companies, so there are incredible employment opportunities – not to mention higher level apprenticeships, and some really good universities offering games design degrees.”

To find out more about the new gaming curriculum and see the virtual and augmented reality learning facilities, visit Telford College’s next open event on March 20, from 5pm to 7.30pm. To register, see telfordcollege.ac.uk

According to the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association, games now account for more than 42% of the sector’s total revenues. Games are played in seven out of every 10 households.

The number of people employed in the UK games industry is rising by more than 10% a year, and now stands at over 24,000.