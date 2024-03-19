Neighbouring councils join forces on taxi safety

Four neighbouring authorities have joined forces in a partnership agreement to safeguard public safety.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton (Lab)

Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire, City of Wolverhampton, and South Staffordshire Councils have all signed a partnership statement that aims to bring a consistent approach to taxi safety across neighbouring authorities.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) said: “We’re pleased to lead this partnership and foster a united approach to taxi safety.

“Taxi services operate across council borders, so collaboration and communication are key tools. This agreement will ensure we continue working in a consistent way to protect residents and that all licensed taxi drivers and operators comply with the law.”

Key objectives of this partnership include enforcing rules and regulations uniformly and ensuring the safety of licensed drivers and their vehicles. Through collaborative efforts, sharing of information, and joint cross-border enforcement exercises, we are determined to enhance safety measures across neighbouring authorities.

Councillor Overton added: “This statement shows our continued commitment to joint working to ensure that our passengers feel safe and have confidence in the taxi trade. This commitment continues to put public safety at the heart of decision making and enforcement.”

Leader of South Staffordshire Council Councillor Roger Lees BEM said: “This partnership agreement demonstrates the priority of taxi safety across the authorities, and our commitment to continue to work together in a consistent manner to protect our residents.”

Councillor Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for Planning and Regulatory Services said, “Shropshire Council is fully committed to this partnership agreement, which we believe will strengthen the approach to taxi safety across our respective boundaries and enhance the work that each local authority has already been doing individually and collectively.”

The council encourages people to report concerns about taxi drivers and vehicles which are licensed by the authority. This can be done online visit telford.gov.uk/cabsafe.