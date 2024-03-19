Hundreds raise vital funds and brush off their boots for charity

More than 400 people took to the Shropshire Hills and stepped up in support of a local hospice charity on Saturday.

Pontesbury Dental Practice celebrate reaching the top of Earl’s Hill in Shropshire whilst taking part in Severn Hospice’s Pontesbury Potter challenge on Saturday

Pontesbury Potter is Severn Hospice’s longstanding fundraising event and helps raise thousands of pounds towards its care for local people living with incurable illness.

The event, which started at Mary Webb School and Science College, raised more than £14,000 last year and continued its theme of keeping the 13-mile route a secret until the day, adding to the excitement of taking part.

Elodie Home, Head of Fundraising at the hospice said: “We’re so grateful to the hundreds of supporters that turn up each year for Pontesbury Potter and put on their walking boots in support of our hospice care.

“Our fabulous fundraisers mean the world to us – I’m in awe of the tremendous efforts our supporters go to to ensure we can continue to care for local people and their loved ones when they’re facing heartbreak.”

Severn Hospice, which marks its 35th anniversary this year, has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on providing care. All the care it provides is free.

“Whenever our phone rings and we hear of the challenges people are doing in aid of our charity, we’re always taken back by their reasons for supporting us and can’t thank them enough in return.

“It’s not only because of the kind-hearted support from our fundraisers that we’re able to care, but it’s also thanks to people like Ed Morris who’s helped us for years with this event by devising the route,” added Elodie.

Sarah Holloway from Pontesbury Dental Practice joined the fun on Saturday with colleagues from the practice, and together they have raised more than £700 for the hospice. “Severn Hospice helps so many people including close family members and friends of the practice. After signing up to take part in Pontesbury Potter, we’ve received such generous sponsorship from patients who have told us their stories of how wonderful the hospice is – it really does touch so many.” Sarah said.

The next event in the charity’s calendar is their oar-some Dragon Boat Festival, taking place on 20 & 21 July at the Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury. With limited places remaining, supporters are encouraged to sign up soon by visiting: severnhospice.org.uk/events.