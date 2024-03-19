14.7 C
Councils announce plans for new community centre in Lawley

Telford & Wrekin Council, in partnership with Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, has confirmed plans are being developed to create a new purpose-built community centre in Lawley for Parish residents and the wider community.

The current community centre is in the former assembly hall at what was originally Lawley Board School on Arleston Lane. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Councillor Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer and Stronger Communities and Partnerships, said:

“This new purpose-built facility will replace and update the existing community centre that is currently in the former assembly hall at what was originally Lawley Board School on Arleston Lane, which first opened in 1877. It’s used by a wide range of local groups, from a nursery and a children’s choir to a youth club and a line dancing club.

“Working in partnership with Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, the brand-new community centre will be built on land alongside Lawley Village Academy, and we expect work to start within the next twelve months.”

Councillor Luke Lewis, Chair of Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, added:

“Lawley and Overdale Parish Council will be working together with Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver this exciting new community facility, The new centre, which has been requested by residents for many years, will provide modern and up-to-date facilities that are more easily accessible to a wider range of people, as well as being more energy-efficient to run. It will be a much valued and well used facility for the whole of the Parish.”

