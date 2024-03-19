New photograph exhibition shows Telford through a lens

Stunning images showing “Telford through a lens” have gone on display following a competition for people to capture photographs showing what Telford means to them.

Wayne Jenson, of Meeting Point Trust, with the competition winner Emma Woodhouse

The exhibition is a new addition to Meeting Point House in Southwater, and is a partnership between Meeting Point Trust and the Lloyds Bank Foundation.

Ann Johnson, the Lloyds Bank Foundation local implementation lead for Telford & Wrekin, said photographs were part of the work ‘Re-imagining Telford’.

- Advertisement -

She said: “My role is to strengthen small community-led organisations and find new ways of designing and resourcing services so that people facing complex issues get the support they need, when they need it and in ways that work best for them.

“During some workshops with groups of young adults last year, we realised that people identify with Telford in very different ways – is it a town or a borough? What does it mean to people?

“So we decided to put a call-out for people to submit photographs which showed what Telford means to them. We were delighted with the standard of entries and are grateful to Meeting Point House who have created a really striking display.”

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, said: “We hosted the ‘Re-imagining Telford’ exhibition with the Lloyds Bank Foundation in October, which included an exhibition of photographs taken as part of the work.

“Meeting Point House, whilst not a community centre, is very much central to the community. My role as CEO is to explore new ways to improve the business on behalf of the Trust.

“Our meeting rooms are the engine which moves us forward and enables collaborative partnerships with the likes of Lloyds foundation. I thought we should make the most of the wonderful space we have here at Meeting Point House and suggested we could introduce a permanent exhibition.

“So we now have about a dozen photographs on display, under the banner of ‘Telford Through A Lens’, and they look absolutely brilliant.

“We are very open to hosting additional exhibitions from community organisations, and would encourage people to get in touch for more information.”

The winner of the photography competition was Emma Woodhouse, who works for Walker Health and Safety Services based in Telford, with her photograph taken on The Wrekin.

She said: “Winning the photo competition was an unexpected thrill for me! When I stumbled upon the competition on Facebook, I decided to submit a couple of photos that truly encapsulated the beauty and tranquillity I find in my surroundings.

“One photo captured me basking in the serenity of the Shire, surrounded by a picturesque landscape and an awe-inspiring sky, filling me with a profound sense of gratitude. The other showcased the enchanting sight of snow blanketing the Wrekin, a place that holds a special significance in my heart.

“Receiving that email from Ann Johnson, informing me of my first-place victory, was nothing short of a dream come true. I was absolutely over the moon! I never dared to imagine that my photographs would be chosen among the entries.”

Meeting Point House is located Telford Town centre and offers meeting rooms for hire, serviced office space and the Hummingbird cafe.