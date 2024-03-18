12.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Three Telford men found guilty following series of armed robberies

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Three men have been found guilty following a series of armed robberies, which targeted charity shops and bookmakers across Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Jordan Hickman, aged 29, of Millstream Way in Leegomery, Telford, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday following a two week trial.

The court heard how Hickman, with the assistance of Jake Jones, aged 21, also of Millstream Way and an 18-year-man from Telford who cannot be named for legal reasons, carried out a series of robberies across Telford in March 2023, over a two week period.

- Advertisement -

CCTV footage shown to the court showed the break-ins involved weapons, including a firearm, which were used to intimidate and terrify the shop’s staff.

Overall, the trio managed to steal £1,800 during their two week robbery spree.

In total the men targeted three charity shops, three barbers’ shops, three retail shops, four bookmakers, one take away shop and one butcher’s shop.

Jones and the 18-year-old man previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary at an earlier hearing.

The three men will now be sentenced together on Friday 12 April at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP