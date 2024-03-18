Still time to join Telford business start-up showcase

More than 60 businesses have already signed up for a special showcase to help anyone starting or growing a business in Telford & Wrekin – but there is still time to join in.

Tracy Sherratt from British Business Bank will be speaking at Start-up Telford 2024

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Invest Telford team has brought together a wide range of specialists and organisations for the March 20 event as part of its work to drive growth across the borough.

Rob Stone, founder and CEO of Telford-based Instaloft, has joined the impressive list of speakers and will share his rags to riches story – from facing spiralling consumer debt to building the largest loft storage installer business in the UK with £20million revenue.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “This event is really not to be missed for anyone starting or even just thinking about starting a new business.

“We’re delighted to welcome Rob Stone – a Telford success story – to our line-up of expert speakers who will give real-world advice about making sure your business survives and thrives, as well as pointing business owners towards the many funding and support options that are available to them.

“Whether your business is up and running and less than three years old, or you only have the seeds of a business idea and don’t know where to start, this event is for you.

“Our new Start-up UKSPF programme, which we will be officially launching at this event, offers a huge boost to new businesses and start-ups looking for funding to turn their bright ideas into reality.

“Telford has an unenviable reputation for innovation and growth, and we are doing everything we can to help that continue long into the future.”

The start-up showcase event will be held at the Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford on March 20, starting at 8.30am. There will be chance to network with other business owners over refreshments, before the presentations start at 9.15am. The event will finish by noon at the latest.

Speakers include Tracy Sherratt of British Business Bank and Tim Luft, for Thrive Telford’s Business Start-up Service. Guests will also be able to talk to representatives Invest Telford and other services and support agencies for advice and information.

Visit the event page to register and secure your place.