Shrewsbury Acupuncture Clinic moves to new business premises in town

A county acupuncture and Chinese medicine clinic has moved to a bigger premises after 22 years in Shrewsbury.

Dr Daian Zou from St John’s Acupuncture Clinic

Dr Daian Zou opened her clinic 22 years ago and was based in St John’s Hill in the centre of town for over two decades.

Last week, Dr Zou, a graduate of the Traditional Chinese Medicine University, Hunan Province, China moved her business, now known as St John’s Acupuncture Clinic, and reopened at 2-3 School Chambers, near Shrewsbury Library.

She said it was important to keep her business in the town centre so it was still easily accessible to people and because she believed it was important to keep independent businesses in the town.

She began her practice in both conventional and Chinese medicine in hospitals in China before completing an Advanced Training Programme in Acupuncture in the attached hospital, TCM University of Hu Nan Province. In 1999 she moved to the UK and worked at clinics in London, Hampshire and Shropshire.

As well as offering acupuncture, Dr Zou offers herbal treatments, Japanese style reflexology, a full health screening including blood tests, massage and a massage manipulation technique called Tuina.

“I have moved to a much larger premises with four treatment rooms and it’s a much brighter, more modern space from which I can welcome and treat a range of clients.

“I help people with pretty much any issue and some of my clients come to me as part of their wellness regime in order to prevent illness.

“But I specialize in fertility issues, weight problems, skin conditions, anxiety and depression, immunity, blood pressure and other health issues. It’s about balancing the body and helping the body to heal and restoring natural equilibrium.

“I have redecorated the new premises and it offers an open and welcoming reception and a number of treatment rooms from which I can treat people in comfort and help them to relax.

“I think it’s really important to keep businesses in the town centre when we can so that Shrewsbury continues to be a busy and thriving place for people to come and visit and enjoy.”

Acupuncture is a natural and holistic healing modality that has been practiced for thousands of years. It is based on the principles of traditional Chinese medicine, which views the body as a network of interconnected systems that must be in harmony for. Dr Zou is dedicated to providing personalised care, tailored to each clients’ unique needs and health goals.

Inserting thin needles into the body at precise points can unblock the meridians and treat everything from arthritis, asthma to anxiety, acne and infertility.

Research has shown that some Chinese herbal medicine combinations have the same effects as chemical synthetic drugs, such as restraining viruses, stopping pain and balancing the hormones.

Catherine Buckley, from Shrewsbury, said: “I found Daian via an internet search when I was seeking positive and natural ways to help with anxiety and stress as a busy mum of two. After an initial consultation, which was free, I had sessions at both clinics and Daian has certainly found a fantastic new centre in which to see her clients in Shrewsbury.

“Not only have I found a great deal of relief from acupuncture with Daian, she is also a wonderful, calming and centering person who offers a great deal of sympathetic and useful advice for how to live a more centred and calmer life.”

Kate Evans said: “Daian is so knowledgeable and so professional and I felt so much better after seeing her. I can’t emphasise enough how good this lady is. Invest in your health before anything else because without it you are poor. Brilliant!”