Popular guided tours of Oswestry to begin at Easter

Visit Oswestry, part of Oswestry Borderland Tourism, says it is looking forward to the first of this year’s guided walking tours of Oswestry Town.

A new season of guided tours of Oswestry will take place from the end of this month. Photo: Graham Mitchell, (GRUM)

The tours begin on Easter Saturday, 30th March at 11am from the Tourist Information Centre, at Castle View next door to the library.

Karen Pringle, senior tourism officer, said how much the volunteer tour guides and staff at the Tourist Information Centre are looking forward to the new season.

“The tours were very popular last year and were fully booked for the Love Oswestry Festival in February. We have online booking for this year too. We ask for a donation of £5 for adults to help with expenses but this is optional and children go free.

“2023 was a great year for the Tourist Information Centre, we had over 5000 visitors which was a 26% increase on 2022. Although many people enjoy using the internet to research their days out and holidays, there is nothing quite like meeting and talking to someone who really knows a place in great detail. Our guides are so knowledgeable and will take you around some of the most surprising places in Oswestry town.”

Karen went on to say: “We also have two new members of staff for the 2024 season at the TIC. Both Diane and Kate have qualified as Gold Oswestry Tourism Ambassadors and they are looking forward to being able help any locals or visitors to find out more about Oswestry.

“Oswestry Tourism Ambassadors are growing in numbers and we already have over 40 Gold Ambassadors. We would like to encourage any business that meets our visitors to enrol in the scheme. It is completely free, has loads of fun facts and will enhance any visitor’s experience of their business” Explained Lee Lucks, chairman of Oswestry Borderland Tourism.”

The Tourist Information Centre is open on town market days, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 3pm. It is accessible and has disabled parking spaces immediately outside. The Centre is opposite to Castle Mound and only one minute from the Bailey Head market square.

Oswestry Borderland Tourism (Visit Oswestry) is a not-for-profit organisation. The organisation works to promote Oswestry and the Borderlands as one of the most desirable UK destinations, providing a welcoming and memorable visitor experience that reflects the area’s historic, cultural, and natural heritage.

The membership is made up of businesses and organisations which offer accommodation, staycations, dining, shopping, events, and attractions.