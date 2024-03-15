Final straight as marathon runners prepare for iconic race

A dozen athletes will be running the London Marathon this year for the Shropshire charity which cared for their loved ones in the last few weeks of their lives.

Marathon runners are raising funds for Severn Hospice

Amongst those running for Severn Hospice is Verity Jones, from Telford. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 – exactly a week after her sister Maxine had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Despite rounds of chemotherapy and extensive surgeries, Maxine sadly died at the age of 52.

Verity, from Snailbeach, near Shrewsbury said: “I am running the London Marathon in memory of my sister who we lost in September 2022.

“So many worlds changed at this point. Nothing was the same, nothing was familiar.

“Maxine will forever be a part of me. She was always so proud of the people she had in her life, taking time to champion every last person or even animal. Her heart was ever growing and her love endless.”

Verity is now cancer free and is determined to live her life the best she can – always with her sister by her side.

She added: “I will challenge myself, never settle and continually assess my life and ensure I am living to my potential.

“Maxine was my best friend, my confidant, and my inspiration. She always had been. I will miss her until the day I die. I will carry her within my heart until then. I will be forever grateful for the care she received at Severn Hospice.”

Like all the Severn Hospice runners, Verity has been pounding the streets and racking up the miles ahead of the iconic race. But it is not just the effort the runners put into training that takes its toll, they must also organise fundraisers, quizzes, raffles, and balls.

Their commitment to the charity which cares for so many local people who are living with incurable illness is outstanding, according to the charity’s community fundraiser Phil Haigh.

He said: “Our marathon runners are superb.

“The care we provide is for everyone and we are there at moments of heartbreak, when people are facing the biggest struggles in their lives. We never expect anything in return, so when people say they want to thank us for the care we gave to their loved ones, we feel incredibly humbled.

“To take on the London Marathon is no mean feat – in fact, many people don’t realise it is not just the running that is needed; it’s the mental preparation, the commitment to training every day no matter the weather or family and work demands, fundraising and the logistics of juggling it with everyday life.

“We have had so many runners over the years take on this race, and we just want to say to them all: thank you: thank you for your dedication, thank you for thinking of us and thank you for being there. We are so proud of you all.”

To read more about all of Severn Hospice’s London Marathon runners for 2024 go to the charity’s website at https://bit.ly/SHMarathon2024.