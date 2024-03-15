World record attempt for the most people dressed as Charles Darwin to take place

Better Shrewsbury Transport and The Woodland Trust are teaming up to host a world record attempt for the most people dressed as Charles Darwin beneath the boughs of the iconic, veteran oak tree that bears his name on Saturday 23 March.

Make a beard, put on a cloak, waistcoat, or hat, and join in with a unique event!

The free, family-friendly event will draw attention to the plight of the 550 year old Darwin Oak, which is scheduled to be felled to make for the controversial Shrewsbury North West Relief Road despite over 100,000 people signing a petition calling for it to be saved.

Charles Darwin was born in Shrewsbury in 1809 and his notebooks show he carried out geological surveys beside the now famous tree in his twenties before he began his world famous work on evolution.

Mike Streetly from Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) says:

“Make a beard, put on a cloak, waistcoat, or hat, and join us at the foot of the majestic Darwin Oak for what promises to be a unique event! Everyone’s invited to take part or just spectate as we try to create the first ever world record for the most people dressed as Charles Darwin in one place.

“We’re working with the Woodland Trust to raise awareness about this iconic tree as part of the trust’s “Living Legends” campaign, because the internationally-famous Darwin Oak is a vital part of Shrewsbury’s natural heritage and a living link to the town’s most famous son. We can’t wait to see the costumes people come up with, and we’ll have some Darwin masks available for anyone who needs a helping hand channelling their inner naturalist.”

The event will include talks from special guest speakers including Rob ‘The Treehunter’ McBride, who launched the petition to save the Darwin Oak. Attracting the attention of celebrities like Chris Packham and Bianca Jagger, the petition has over 100,000 signatures calling for the oak tree to be saved.

Rob McBride says:

“Darwin’s notebooks mention his extensive wanderings around Shelton Rough, close to his family home in Shrewsbury. It’s hard to see how he couldn’t have known this landmark oak tree, which was already 350 years old by then. Almost certainly, he would have sat under or the spreading boughs of this irreplaceable, majestic ancient oak, resting and perhaps contemplating his seminal studies, including his theory of evolution. I think he would be saddened to see that some of our species did not “evolve” as we now need them to during the unprecedented climate emergency we find ourselves in.

“The Darwin Oak is one of the UK and Europe’s most significant ancient trees and is recorded onto the Woodland Trusts’s Ancient Tree Inventory – which makes it irreplaceable. The Darwin Oak has proudly stood here since before Columbus sailed to the Americas. It’s seen Henry VIII get divorced. Charles I get beheaded. The Great Fire of London. The invention of radio. Two world wars. The birth of the NHS. The first man on the moon. Darwin would be appalled to think we’re about to chop it down for a new road. That isn’t evolution. It’s vandalism. So come along on the 23rd and help us make #Histree!”

The Darwin Oak is the oldest and most famous of nine veteran trees that will be felled to make way for the North West Relief Road. Around a thousand other trees will be axed along with over 4km of hedgerows lost. The road, estimated at £200m, has proved highly controversial in Shropshire, attracting over 5,000 objections on the planning portal (to 230 in favour). Among the objectors is Shrewsbury Town Council which says the road is ‘an outdated, financially risky response to the transport problems faced by the town’.

Speaking on behalf of the Woodland Trust, Jack Taylor says:

“We can’t wait for people to join us on the 23rd and we’re thrilled to be working with Better Shrewsbury Transport and Rob McBride, The Treehunter, to try and save this tree. The Darwin Oak, just like the rest of the UK’s ancient trees, has no automatic right to protection despite their environmental and cultural significance. Our Living Legends campaign fights to protect these significant trees and we hope that getting as many Charles Darwins as possible to gather under its branches will convince those in charge that this tree has to be saved from the chop. How many Darwins does it take to save the Darwin Oak? We’ll find out on the 23rd!”